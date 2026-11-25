Forecast Updated on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Increasing clouds throughout the day and windy at times. Highs: 54-59. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain arriving overnight. Turning blustery. Lows: 52-57. Winds: E 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain with very windy conditions. Tidal flooding and beach erosion is a concern during the Thursday high tide cycles. Highs: 60-70. Winds: E 30-60+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with some lingering showers possible. Windy. Lows: 45-50. Winds: SE-SW 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with drizzle / showers linger at times. Windy. Highs: 55-63. Winds: W 20-40+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W 15-30+ mph.
Today will be our transition day on Delmarva as the storm begins to gather down to our south. The high will be pushing to our north and allowing the wind to turn out of the northeast as the pressure difference starts to grow. This will bring windy conditions with some gusts over 40 mph by the afternoon and evening hours with temperatures in the 50s for highs today. The clouds will steadily start to increase throughout the day as we start to see the effects of the storm beginning to overspread and develop to our south.
The busiest travel day of the year will be a nightmare across the deep south as a storm will start to grow quickly down in that direction and we will be watching it as this storm is expected to run up the eastern seaboard. This storm will arrive overnight tonight with the worst of the storm in the morning hours of Thanksgiving. We will be dealing with some heavy rain throughout the day on Thursday and very windy conditions. The computer models continue to suggest wind gusts over 50-60+ mph inland during the day on Thursday with some wind gusts over 70+ mph at the beach. This storm will bring a big surge of warmer air and shove our temperatures in the 60s during the day on Thursday. The good news is that the majority of the computers shove a dry slot into the storm by the afternoon and evening hours which should taper off the steady heavy rain to just drizzle and lingering showers at times into Thursday evening and Thursday night. At the moment, we are looking at 1-2” of rain for most of the area…and there could be locally heavier amounts over 3-4” of rain in some neighborhoods.
The biggest concern we have is the possibility of major coastal flooding and beach erosion over the Thursday high tide cycles on the Atlantic and watching the overnight Thursday into Friday high tide cycle on the Chesapeake as the wind turns and cranks from the west on Friday and into Saturday. Please be mindful since we have a lot of different factors working against us with this storm and the amount of water that is going to be pushed up along our coast over the next 2-3 high tide cycles.
The storm departs on Friday with some lingering clouds and windy conditions that will bring colder air for the holiday weekend. As of this morning, we will dry out for the rest of the holiday weekend on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures into the 50s for highs both days…right where we should be for this time of year. Another front looks to arrive as we get to Monday bringing with it the chance of a few showers in the morning hours. The models are suggesting we need to watch to our south for a storm to develop for Wednesday…but, as of this morning, we are keeping things dry on Wednesday.