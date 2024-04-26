Forecast updated on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A Canadian high pressure system brought a cool onshore flow to the area today, but we saw a full day of sunshine. Clouds will return tomorrow and it will stay on the cool side, but much warmer air will arrive Sunday as winds turn to the west. Unusually warm weather arrives next week for most of the region.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, and chilly. Low 42°. Beaches 46°. Wind: E 1-7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High 60-62°. Beaches 57°. Wind: SE 7-16 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, and not as chilly. Low 49°. Beaches 52°. Wind: S 5-12 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Breezy PM. High 78°. Beaches 68°. Wind: W 6-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for another chilly night, with lows near 42 degrees over much of Delmarva. Clouds will increase late with a light east wind.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and just a little milder. A southeast wind will develop in the afternoon, and reach 12-16 mph. Look for PM temps. near 58-60 degrees inland, and in the mid 50's on the beaches. Saturday night will be mainly clear inland and partly cloudy on the coast. It will still be milder with lows near 49-50 degrees by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday will bring sunshine and it will be markedly warmer with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70's as a SW wind develops. Look for temps. in the upper 60's on the beaches. Sunday night will be mainly clear with lows near 59 degrees.
In the long-range: Much warmer air will arrive Monday and we will see high temps. in the lower to mid 80's Monday through Wednesday of next week with sunshine. It will turn more humid as well, with the nights seeing temps. above 60 degrees.
Some showers are possible Tuesday evening. Wednesday looks mild as well with temps. near 78 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Thursday will be sunny with temps. again in the upper 70's.
The average low for today is 47° and the high is 70°.