DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Scattered showers and thunder. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and areas of fog, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Thursday: Lingering morning showers, then mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 76°F. Normal low: 56°F.
A stationary front has been situated near Delmarva all throughout the long Memorial Day weekend, and it's not going to leave for a few more days.
That will mean continued on-and-off shower and thunder chances through at least Wednesday.
After a rather quiet Monday afternoon, an impulse of energy along the boundary will bring more widespread showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Monday evening into the overnight. No severe thunderstorms are expected, but be prepared for gusty downpours if you have to be on the roads this evening.
Areas of fog are expected to develop by midnight. Dense Fog Advisories are posted for the waters around Delmarva through at least Tuesday morning.
After some showers Tuesday morning, the rest of Tuesday will be dry, but with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonable, though, in the mid 70s.
Another impulse of energy brings another opportunity for more widespread showers and possibly thunder on Wednesday, but again, no strong or severe thunderstorms are expected.
That pesky stationary boundary clears out as a cold front following Wednesday's energy impulse, and we should see sunshine by Thursday afternoon.
We'll be mainly dry through next weekend, although we need to keep an eye on next Saturday as a little "clipper" system could bring more clouds, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures, but at this point rain chances look minimal.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation below normal for Jun 1- Jun 7.