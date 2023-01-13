DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A gusty southwest breeze will shift to the northwest by afternoon. Morning temperatures in the mid 50s will fall to the mid to upper 40s by late afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent, mostly in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the low 30s.
Saturday: Slow clearing. Cooler and breezy, with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in near 50°F.
Tuesday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Chance of showers. Mild. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Overnight, we had a line of showers and even some thunder out ahead of an approaching cold front.
Ahead of this front, winds are gusty from the southwest, which is keeping temperatures well above normal Friday morning, in the mid 50s. Some scattered showers will cross Delmarva during the morning hours before the actual cold front crosses the peninsula around midday.
As the cold front passes, we'll notice a quick shift of the winds to the northwest, which will start pushing our temperatures down during the afternoon (our high temperature will be sometime in the A.M. hours on Friday). We'll be in the mid to upper 40s by Friday afternoon.
The cold front will push out to sea Friday night, and as it does so, a secondary low will develop offshore. The low will not move quickly, and its proximity to shore means that lots of clouds will persist Friday night through the day on Saturday.
Gusty northwest winds will try to clear the clouds out during the day on Saturday, but will only have limited success. The mostly cloudy day will see much chillier temperatures only reaching the low 40s by Saturday afternoon.
That secondary low will then finally start to pull away and allow high pressure to build into the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday, when we can expect seasonably chilly sunshine.
The weather stays quiet on Monday before another low pressure system brings a chance of showers on Tuesday. This system looks to be quite weak, and will not be a major weather maker for us.
However, temperatures will again climb into unseasonably warm upper 50s and low 60s next Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another storm system which could bring more significant rain on Thursday.