DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clear and seasonable. Lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 68°F. Normal low: 46°F.
Our weather headline continues to be an offshore coastal storm.
We are still thinking this storm will stay far enough off shore that effects on Delmarva will be limited to gusty northerly winds that will cause mostly coastal hazards.
The gusty winds will also cause coastal flooding in low-lying areas along tidal waterways over the next several high tide cycles. One to two feet of inundation is possible in these areas.
High surf will also cause beach erosion, although it won't be as intense as last month's nor'easter.
Otherwise, it is going to be a pleasantly brisk fall week on our pleasant peninsula. Skies will be mainly sunny through the upcoming weekend, with the exception of perhaps some more clouds mixing in with the sun on Wednesday and perhaps Thursday, especially at the coast.
If you have outdoor plans, winds will be gusty, mainly from the north-northeast this week.
Winds will start to relax by the weekend as high pressure dominates the Mid-Atlantic. However, with those lighter winds and low humidity, we could see some chilly temperatures; despite sunshine, highs might not get out of the 50s on Friday and Saturday. As of now there are no frost headlines, but we'll keep our eyes open for the possibility of frost Saturday and Sunday mornings.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation below normal for Oct 26 - Nov 1.
In the Tropics: The low pressure that will cause gusty breezes over Delmarva this week could possibly develop subtropical characteristics if it decouples from a frontal boundary over the Gulf Stream. It has a medium, 40 percent chance of development in the next 7 days. Threats to Delmarva regardless of development will be limited to high surf and beach erosion in our coastal communities.
There are no other areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.