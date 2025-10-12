Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Southern Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 PM 3.5 1.5 1.3 1-2 MINOR 13/09 AM 3.3 1.3 1.5 1 NONE 13/10 PM 3.2 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 14/10 AM 2.5 0.5 0.7 1 NONE 15/12 AM 2.7 0.7 0.6 2 NONE 15/11 AM 2.8 0.8 1.0 2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/06 PM 3.8 1.7 1.5 2 MODERATE 13/07 AM 3.5 1.4 1.5 2 MINOR 13/07 PM 3.5 1.4 1.3 1 MINOR 14/08 AM 2.9 0.8 0.9 1 NONE 14/09 PM 3.1 1.0 0.9 2 NONE 15/09 AM 3.0 0.9 1.0 2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/05 PM 4.0 1.8 1.8 1 MODERATE 13/06 AM 3.5 1.3 2.0 1 MINOR 13/06 PM 3.9 1.7 1.8 1 MINOR 14/06 AM 2.7 0.5 1.4 1 NONE 14/08 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 15/08 AM 2.8 0.6 1.3 1 NONE &&