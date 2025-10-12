Forecast Updated on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 4:15pm by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Tonight: Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible…heavy at times. Blustery. Lows: 58-63. Winds: NE 20-50+ mph.
Monday: On and off showers, some heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: N 15-45+ mph.
Monday Night: Scattered showers continue into the night. Windy. Lows: 54-64. Winds: N-NW 15-35+ mph.
Tuesday: A few showers linger early, otherwise things clear out throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 64-70. Winds: N-NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-72. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
We will continue to deal with this coastal storm that will batter the beach towns and the Delaware Bay with coastal flooding and beach erosion for the next 2 high tide cycles. Overnight tonight, the winds will continue to howl with wind gusts over 50+ mph possible as this new area of low pressure continues to develop along our coastline. The wind starts to turn a bit into Monday and Monday night more out of the north, but we will continue to see on and off rain showers and windy conditions with wind gusts over 45+ mph possible at the beach towns. Inland, we could still see wind gusts to 30+ mph during the day on Monday. The wind…the clouds…the moisture and showers on and off all day long will keep temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
The storm finally will start to depart during the day on Tuesday as another front swings through like a broom to sweep it out to sea. It will be a slightly warmer day as we could see some peaks of sunshine on Tuesday with a lot more sunshine into the area during the course of Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday approach 70 degrees.
High pressure dives in behind the storm and takes control of the forecast for the rest of the workweek with much cooler air. Highs for Thursday and Friday will only reach the 50s and 60s and morning temperatures on Friday morning will be in the 30s and could bring us our first frost of the season. We drastically warm things up over the weekend into the 70s for highs, but it will come with a chance for a few showers and storms late in the day on Sunday.