DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: A few clouds in the morning, then sunny, windy, and cold. Winds from the northwest at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30+ mph possible. Highs in the upper 30s.
Sunday night: Clear and very cold. Not as windy. Lows around 20°F, but milder near the water.
Monday: Sunny and cool. Not as windy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: A chance of showers. Highs around 60°F.
Saturday: A few showers, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 57°F. Normal low: 37°F.
A weak cold front transited Delmarva overnight, bringing clouds that kept temperatures on the mild side, but a breeze put a bit of a chill in the air.
As the front pulls away, skies will turn sunny as a ridge of high pressure approaches from the west. The interaction with the high, and the departing low associated with last night's cold front, will set up a pressure gradient that will generate windy conditions on Delmarva today. Winds from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph will gust to 30 mph or more at times throughout the day. The wind will keep temperatures from rising...in fact they might actually drop a degree or two despite the sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40°F will feel only like the 20s, so heavier jackets will be necessary today.
Tonight, as the high builds into the Mid-Atlantic and the pressure gradient relaxes, the winds will calm down. Overnight, the combination of light winds, clear skies, and very low humidity mean that temperatures will become frigid, with interior Delmarva seeing lows around 20°F by Monday morning, with a few teens not out of the question. Temperatures near the ocean and bays will be slightly milder.
Dry and mainly sunny conditions will continue through the first half of the coming week with the high overhead. Temperatures will also recover to more seasonable upper 50s by Wednesday.
Our next chance of rain will arrive on or about Friday.
In the tropics, there are no areas of expected development over the next five days.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30.