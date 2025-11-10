DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Partly cloudy, cold, and windy. A few snow flurries possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Feels like around 20°F with the wind.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, chilly, and blustery. Winds from the west could gust to 35 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 40s, feeling like the mid 30s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
A low pressure system that brought rain to Delmarva Sunday evening has departed off to the northeast, and deep troughing has developed in its wake, which means unseasonable cold temperatures through Tuesday.
With the upper trough digging into the eastern United States, expect temperatures to turn very cold Monday night, along with gusty northwest winds. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s away from the coast by Tuesday morning. With the wind, it will feel like only around 20 degrees. There will be a few impulses of energy rotating around the bottom of the trough that could trigger a few snow flurries overnight into early Tuesday morning, although dry air near the surface will cause much of anything to struggle to reach the ground. No significant travel effects are expected on Delmarva, with more significant precipitation being kept well to our south.
Tuesday will become mostly sunny, but despite the sun it will be cold and blustery. Winds from the northwest could gust to 35 mph or more at times, making highs in the mid 40s feel like the mid 30s. Gale Warnings are posted for all of the waters around Delmarva Tuesday.
The unreasonable cold won't stick around for long, although the rest of the work week will be on the cool side. Wednesday through Saturday, temperatures will be kept down in the mid 50s with a northwesterly breeze. No precipitation is expected with partly to mostly sunny skies forecast.
Milder temperatures in the 60s return by next Sunday, with our next chances for rain in the late Sunday to Monday timeframe.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for November 17 - November 23.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.