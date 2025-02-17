DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear and seasonably chilly. Lows in the mid 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 30s will feel like the mid 20s with the wind.
Wednesday: Snow developing by afternoon. Heavier snow to the south, with lighter amounts north. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Thursday: Snow in the morning, then afternoon clearing. Several inches of snow possible, with the highest amounts on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and lower amounts north. Highs around 30°F. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Friday: Sunny, cold, and windy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 29°F.
*A Winter Storm Watch* is in effect for portions of Delmarva on Wednesday and Thursday.
Unseasonably cold conditions with another around of snow are making weather headlines this week on Delmarva.
High pressure is in charge to start the work week and will stick around through Tuesday. Gusty northwest winds will keep temperatures unseasonably cold, with afternoon highs only in the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. Wind chills on Tuesday will only be in the mid 20s, so heavier jackets will be necessary.
A storm system approaches from the west early on Wednesday, bringing our next round of winter weather to Delmarva, however this storm is shaping up to be a little different than the past couple of snow storms.
Model guidance over the past 36 hours has trended farther south with the heaviest snowfall, with the highest snowfall totals possible over Hampton Roads into northeastern North Carolina.
Here on Delmarva, we're expecting snow to begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through about midday Thursday. If the current trends hold, we're expecting our highest snow totals in Accomack County, where 6 to 12 inches of snow could fall. Farther north, we're expecting lighter snow, but with temperatures at the ground and higher up in the atmosphere several degrees below freezing, it will be a dry, fluffy snow that will accumulate quickly. Current thinking is for about 3 to 6 inches over the Lower Eastern Shore and southern Sussex County, with lighter amounts north.
There could still be changes to this snowfall forecast as we're still two days out, so watch this space for updates.
Cold high pressure builds back in late on Thursday with a gusty breeze and sunshine for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 30s, with lows in the teens and 20s.