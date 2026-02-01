Forecast Updated on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 6:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Decreasing clouds throughout the day. Blustery. Highs: 20-28. Winds: NE 20-50+ mph. Wind chill values: 8-16.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 5-15. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph. Wind chill values below zero.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 26-34. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 12-18. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind chill values in the single digits.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 35-42. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a little light snow. Light accumulations are possible. Highs: 28-36. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
Just windy and cold from this storm to end the weekend. We could see some wind gusts during the course of the day today to 50+ mph at our beach towns…40+ mph inland. With high temperatures only forecasted to be in the 20s…wind chill values will be in the single digits and low 10s all day long. The wind will only settle down a little bit tonight, meaning that as temperatures dip into the single digits and 10s…wind chill values are expected to be well below zero. We have Cold Weather Advisories and Extreme Cold Warnings on Delmarva for tonight into early on Monday.
The good news is that the wind will finally settle down early next week with temperatures slowly warming up. I am forecasting temperatures to get to around freezing (32 degrees) for Monday, but the wind will still be around making things feel much colder throughout the day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s and even a few low 40s are possible with a mix of sun and clouds. This will be the first time in ages where we will all get above freezing in almost 2 weeks.
Watching a clipper system that will be coming in from the west on Wednesday with the chance of a little light snow. With how cold it has been for days…it will stick to the ground immediately and we are looking at a light accumulation of snow. This forecast we will hone in on over the coming days.
We get another blast of Arctic air for late week and the weekend with temperatures again struggling into the 20s and 30s for highs and we could see another clipper system bring enough moisture that a little light snow or flurry action is not out of the question for Friday night and Saturday.