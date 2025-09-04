Forecast Updated on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few evening showers and storms. Windy. Highs: 80-86. Winds: S 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: A shower or a storm is possible early, otherwise it will be gradually clearing out. Breezy. Lows: 61-70. Winds: SW -W 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer with more humidity. Breezy. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few evening showers and storms possible. Highs: 86-93. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Sunday: Starts with some extra clouds and becomes mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs: 74-80. Winds: NW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Still comfy out the door this morning, but there is this hint in the air that the humidity is already starting to climb. You can see it with some low clouds and fog trying to settle across parts of the area overnight. We will be watching a cold front that will be approaching from the west on Thursday that could bring us the chance of a few showers and storms. The models have been trying to dry out this front as it arrives on Delmarva tomorrow evening, so that will be something to watch. I think most of us will get away with another dry day and only a few dealing with a shower or a thunderstorm. Those that deal with the thunderstorm could deal with a punch of strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. This cold front doesn’t really clear the area and will stay breezy to windy at times and the humidity will continue to push onto Delmarva overnight.
It turns warmer and more humid for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s and even a few 90s possible on Saturday. This will be ahead of another cold front that brings the chance of a few showers and storms into the forecast Saturday evening. I think this chance will be a more widespread chance of showers and storms…but, the jury is still out on this idea as well. Some of these storms late in the day on Saturday could pack a punch, but we will see how things pan out ahead of the front.
We dry out into early next week with seasonable temperatures as another blast of cooler air comes in from the north as high pressure will desperately try to take control of the forecast. It will be trying to suppress some moisture to our south toward the Carolinas. If the wind does continue off the Atlantic for much of the week next week, we will see some extra clouds start to mix in from that moisture starting Wednesday and Thursday.