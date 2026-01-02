DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for rain or wintry mix in the evening, mainly south. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 40°F.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Milder. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 29°F.
Cold temperatures continue over Delmarva into the weekend.
Friday night will be quiet, with just partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 20s.
We continue to keep an eye on a developing area of low pressure over Texas which will travel east along a stationary boundary that stretches east to the Carolinas. This low pressure system is expected to pass south of Delmarva Saturday night. There are still questions on whether Delmarva will see any effects from this passing low. Friday's guidance suggests that there is a low chance of some wintry mix, mostly south of Salisbury, with little to no accumulation, and only minimal effects on travel.
Then the rest of our forecast remains rather dry.
High pressure builds in briefly on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies.
Then we finally see a pattern shift next week as our upper flow becomes more southwesterly and milder temperatures finally make a return to the peninsula. Our next best chances of rain likely won't be until next weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for January 9 - January 15.