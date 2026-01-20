Forecast Updated on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny and a bit breezy. Highs: 25-32. Winds: W 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 7-17. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 36-42. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. A sprinkle or flurry is not out of the question, but most will stay dry. Lows: 28-35. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 46-52. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 36-42. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
High pressure is in control of the weather with this blast of colder air with temperatures holding below freezing for a high on Tuesday and morning temperatures in the single digits and teens for Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Tuesday will bring us ample sunshine across the region, but with the wind picking up again out of the northwest will have our wind chills this afternoon in the 10s and low 20s.
After the cold start on Wednesday morning, temperatures rebound a bit back into the 30s and 40s for highs…but still below average for this time of year. A clipper system will swing through the area on Wednesday night and Thursday that will bring some extra clouds and maybe even a sprinkle or a snow flurry as another blast of colder air comes toward the region.
We stay dry on Friday, but then our attention this week will be on our possible snow event for Saturday into Sunday. This one already has a lot more agreement then what we saw with the storm this last weekend. There are still a few things that we will need to iron out, especially how cold the air coming from the Arctic will be prior to the storm’s arrival. There is such a thing as it will be too cold to snow. If the air is too cold, the storm and the snow will be suppressed to our south. I don’t think we will have a “mix” or “transition” problem with this storm…the question is will the storm be suppressed or not. This is a forecast that we will fine tune…so, stay tuned friends.
The Arctic air that comes in behind this storm will settle and stick around for a few days with temperatures in the 20s early next week.