Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 38-46. Winds: W 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 22-32. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny turning mostly cloudy into the afternoon with the chance of a few light showers or snow showers by dinner time. Breezy. Highs: 37-44. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Light snow bursts possible early in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy by morning. Breezy. Lows: 20-27. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 32-37. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Starting mostly sunny with increasing clouds expected throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 30-37. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
The colder air has started to settle in across Delmarva through the night as temperatures are in the 30s this morning, but with the wind…it feels like the 10s and 20s out the door. So, be prepared with the layers as you head out the door heading back to work this morning. We are dropping temperatures by 10 degrees today compared to yesterday with highs in the 40s and the wind still playing a factor keeping things feeling much cooler throughout the day. Overnight temperatures will tumble back into the 20s, but with the wind still playing a role in the forecast…wind chill values by tomorrow morning will be in the 10s.
As we head into Friday a reinforcing shot of Arctic air will push toward us and spin up a weak disturbance. As it arrives, it will interact with a little moisture and the idea of a few light stray showers, flurries, or even a little snow burst is possible into Friday evening and Friday night. We will need to watch for this possibility with temperatures in the 30s by the time the snow arrives…we may get a very light accumulation of snow across parts of the region. This will also allow for an even blast of colder air to start pushing into our area.
High pressure slowly takes control of the forecast into the start of the weekend, but it is an Arctic high that will be rolling into the area. This will drop our temperatures well below average for this time of year by Friday and the weekend with highs in the 30s. Watching for a possible storm that could bring us our first major winter weather threat of the season for Monday into Tuesday. Still ironing out the details, but all the models have come into an agreement on a storm being in the region early next week. Questions on the exact track and how much warm air interaction there will be and our ocean influence still need to be answered over the next couple of days. I believe we can start planning on parts of Delmarva having a good snowfall by the time this system is out of here on Tuesday morning.