Forecast Updated on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and colder! A few stray showers / sprinkles are possible. Highs: 48-56. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 35-44. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 47-54. Winds: NW-N 10-25+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 32-42. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 48-54. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 54-60. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
The weather pattern finally starts to break down over the coming days and will lead to drier weather for the weekend and early next week. Until then, an upper-level low sitting to our north and west will influence our forecast for the rest of the workweek. For example, this morning we will start off with a lot of sunshine but as soon as the earth begins to warm thanks to the sun, we will start to see cloud cover bubbling across the area. As those clouds begin to interact with the very cold air aloft, they will only continue to grow thicker until they can’t hold moisture and this is why we have the chance of a few spotty showers later this afternoon. Once the sun sets, the threat for showers dwindles and clouds will begin to dissipate. This very cold air mass will also keep our temperatures in check with highs today expected in the mid 50s. There will be a wind that starts to pick up out of the west, gusting at times to 25-30+ mph which will make the chill in the air that much more pronounced.
We get socked in the clouds again on Friday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s for highs with a strong northwest wind picking up behind another blast of cooler air. The cooler air will stick around as we start the weekend, but there is positive news. A massive ridge of high pressure looks to park overhead and keep things dry for several days and warmer with highs by the middle of next week approaching 80 degrees by Wednesday. Don’t look now, but we will pay for the nice and warmer weather with rain chances into Thursday and Friday of next week.