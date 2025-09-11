DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 50s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Highs around 80°F, with mid 70s at the coast.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80°F.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 62°F.
As the coastal trough that brought us cloudy skies and showers the past few days departs, skies tried clearing out late this morning, but some upper energy brought additional clouds this afternoon, with occasional peeks of sun and blue sky here and there.
High pressure will continue to build in from the north, clearing out skies tonight and allowing for cool overnight temperatures falling into the mid 50s.
The high sticks around for a pretty decent Friday and weekend. I do think clouds will mix in with the sun, especially in the afternoons because of easterly winds off the Atlantic Ocean. However, winds should be on the relatively light side allowing for comfortable afternoon highs within a few degrees of 80°F Friday through Sunday.
A backdoor cold front could sink down over Delmarva late Sunday into Monday, which might bring increased cloud cover late Sunday into Monday, but rain is not likely.
Guidance is suggesting a coastal low could develop off the Outer Banks by Tuesday. Confidence is not very high for this coastal low, but I am going to call for mainly cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday with scattered showers. Watch this space for updates as we fine tune this forecast.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for September 18 - September 24.
In the Tropics: A tropical wave is expected to come off the west Africa coast in the next several days, and has a low, 30 percent, chance of development within the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.