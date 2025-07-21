DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Light winds from the northeast. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
Friday: Partly cloudy. A few showers late. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
A cold front crossed Delmarva early Monday morning and has settled to our south. While rain and thunderstorms are expected across much of Virginia into Hampton Roads, Delmarva will remain to the north of this activity, with just a few sprinkles expected Monday evening over the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
The front will stay to our south, allowing high pressure to build in from the north, bringing us a couple of very comfortable days compared to what we've dealt with the past few weeks. With the high building in and light winds from the northeast, high temperatures will reach the mid 80s with lower, more comfortable humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs at the coast will reach the low 80s, perhaps with a few more clouds.
By Thursday, upper ridging builds in, and the Bermuda high strengthens, shifting our winds to the southwest, which will mean a return of hot and humid weather by the end of the week.
Highs will reach near 90°F by Thursday, and by Friday and Saturday, we could see some areas pushing the mid 90s for highs, with heat indices over 100°F. As a frontal boundary sets up over the Mid-Atlantic, expect a return of daily thunderstorm chances starting late Friday through early next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for July 28 - August 3.
In the Tropics: A disturbance in the central Atlantic, located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, has a low, 10 percent chance of development in the next seven days. Development is not likely as it enters an area unfavorable for tropical organization.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.