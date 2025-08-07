DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: A chance of light showers early, then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 90°F.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 68°F.
A coastal trough has kept a little more moisture around Delmarva on this Thursday afternoon, with a few stray, light showers here and there. The sun is peeking through at times.
High pressure remains near New England, which will continue easterly winds through Friday.
After a chance for a few showers early this evening, skies will be partly cloudy overnight with seasonable lows in the mid 60s.
We're setting up for a pretty nice weekend. On Friday, we'll have a mix of clouds and sun, and with the continued easterly winds, temperatures will be held down again into the upper 70s and low 80s. Rip currents remain dangerous at the beaches through at least the first half of the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will be nice for outdoor activities with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.
While the trend is for Delmarva to stay dry for much of next week, the bigger story will be a return to more summer-like heat. Temperatures will climb to near 90°F by Tuesday, and likely into the 90s on Wednesday through next weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for August 14 - August 20.
In the Tropics: "Dexter" has become an extratropical cyclone that has actually strengthened and could cause trouble for ocean-going vessels. It is not a threat to the United States.
Confidence is decreasing that a surface low off the Carolina coast will develop into anything significant as it is now forecast to move more toward the northeast. It now only has a low, 20 percent, chance of development.
A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a medium, 60 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system. At this time it is not a direct threat to North America, but will need to be monitored. Should it become our next named storm, its name would be "Erin."
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.