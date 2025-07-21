Forecast Updated on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and much less humidity! Highs: 82-88. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-70. Winds: NW-N 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 58-72. Winds: NE-E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-87. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, turning hotter and more humid again. Highs: 86-94. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
The cold front will be clearing Delmarva throughout the morning and with the wind shift will have some much cooler and drier air pushing into the region. This will lead to a nice change of pace with some lower humidity values for the next few days. You will notice the humidity drop throughout the day today and lead to highs in the 80s with a good amount of sunshine. The refreshing air arrives overnight as temperatures tumble in the 60s for most of us…maybe a few of our coolest communities fall into the 50s for tomorrow morning.
The sunshine sticks around for the next few days with comfortable humidity levels with highs in the 80s and morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s. This lasts through Thursday morning…as this is when the wind will turn from the south and southwest and bring big time heat and humidity back into the forecast. Highs for Thursday and through the weekend will climb back up well into the 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits.
The instability will go way up as the heat and humidity builds and will lead to chances for a few showers and thunderstorms into the weekend with highs in the 90s for Saturday and Sunday. A cold front on Sunday will lead to a better chance of storms than Saturday, but both days will have these storm chances.