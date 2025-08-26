DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Labor Day: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 65°F.
Cool high pressure is now dominating much of the eastern United States, and Delmarva being on the eastern side of the high, we have a northwesterly flow that will keep conditions unseasonably, but comfortably cool through the Labor Day weekend.
For Tuesday night, skies will be mostly clear, except for an increase in clouds for a few hours as a weak disturbance travels around an upper trough. No rain is expected, though.
Wednesday is another mostly sunny and dry day with light northwest winds. These light northwest winds have contributed to calming the Atlantic waters off our beaches, which has reduced the rip current threat to "low" and allowed swimming to resume.
A weak cold front will swing across Delmarva late Thursday into early Friday. There won't be much sensible weather with this front (i.e. no big changes in winds or temperatures), but clouds will increase Thursday afternoon into Friday, with a low chance of a few showers early Friday. Guidance is not suggesting much in the way of significant rin.
The passage of that front will reinforce cool air over Delmarva; highs to start out the Labor Day weekend are shaping up to be in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies (about 7 to 10 degrees below normal). Some guidance is suggesting a few showers by Labor Day, but confidence is quite low, and outdoor activities are still a "go" at this time.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for September 2 - September 8.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Fernand" is located in the central Atlantic, about several hundred miles south of western Newfoundland. It is turning toward the northeast and headed into the North Atlantic. It is not a threat to Delmarva.
There are no other areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.