Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 58-72. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-87. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-72. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, turning hotter and more humid again. Highs: 86-94. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Stray shower / storm? Highs: 90-98. Heat Index Values: 102-110. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
High pressure from Canada has moved in and taken control of the forecast. The humidity has dropped overnight as we wake up in the 60s in most places…70s at the beach with the wind coming in off the Atlantic. It will be nice to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather we will have today with sunshine and highs in the 80s inland. It will be cooler at the beach with the wind off the Atlantic with highs in the 70s and a few low 80s at the coast. Overnight, temperatures dip again into the 60s for most…a few of our coolest communities should fall into the upper 50s by tomorrow morning.
The sunshine sticks around for the next few days with comfortable humidity levels with highs in the 80s and morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s. This lasts through Wednesday evening…as this is when the wind will turn from the south and southwest and bring big time heat and humidity back into the forecast. Highs for Thursday and through the weekend will climb back up well into the 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits.
The instability will go way up as the heat and humidity builds and will lead to chances for a few showers and thunderstorms into the weekend with highs in the 90s for Saturday and Sunday. A cold front on Sunday will lead to a better chance of storms than Saturday, but both days will have these storm chances. Another front arrives with the chance of a few showers and storms by the middle of next week.