DELMARVA FORECAST
Halloween night: Clear and breezy. Lows in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers, mainly south. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 64°F. Normal low: 42°F.
It has been a sunny, albeit windy and cool Friday on Delmarva as high pressure builds in behind a low pressure system that brought some gusty rain to Delmarva Thursday morning.
The high continues to build in for the weekend, which will be a great weekend for fall outdoor activities!
Saturday will be mainly sunny. It will be breezy, with winds from the west, but it won't be quite as windy as it was Friday. Temperatures will be cool, making for a brisk afternoon
As an area of low pressure in the South approaches, clouds will increase on Sunday, but otherwise it will be another pleasant day with calmer winds and seasonable afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.
Guidance is suggesting that the area of low pressure will pass south of Delmarva on Monday, with some guidance suggesting a weak coastal low developing. However, as of Friday evening, it looks like the highest rain chances will be over the Lower Eastern Shore and south, with the Midshore and Delaware seeing little to no rain.
A cold front will approach from the northwest on Tuesday, but will not likely have any significant effects over Delmarva.
Looking later in the week, another cold front could bring some showers to Delmarva next Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for November 7 - November 13.
In the Tropics: Former hurricane "Melissa" has become a post-tropical storm and is accelerating into the North Atlantic. No further significant effects on land areas are expected from this storm.
There are no other areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.