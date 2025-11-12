DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
Weather over Delmarva will be quiet and consistent as we look ahead to the end of the work week.
Tonight's skies will be mainly clear, which should make for good viewing of the Northern Lights if they appear tonight (it's never a guarantee!).
High pressure is situated to our southwest with a trough to the north. This will keep a northwest breeze over Delmarva through Friday, combined with mostly sunny skies. Despite the sunshine, the breeze will keep temperatures in the seasonably cool mid 50s.
The high slides to the east by the weekend with a wind shift to the south ahead of a cold front that will cross Delmarva on Sunday. The approaching front will push temperatures into the mid to upper 60s on Sunday.
The front will be mainly dry, however, I am expecting at least a chance of scattered showers during the day Sunday.
Mostly sunny skies return with cooler temperatures Monday before another low pressure system brings a second chance for rain on Tuesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for November 19 - November 25.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.