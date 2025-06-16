DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Cloudy with a chance of a stray light shower. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of a stray shower. Winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 63°F.
A stationary boundary remains draped over the East Coast, just south of Delmarva, which has continued the mainly cloudy conditions, but has also kept the heaviest of the rain mostly south of the peninsula.
For Monday night, expect cloudy skies. I'm expecting mainly dry conditions, but I don't want to rule out a stray shower. Any showers that pop up, though, should be light and brief.
On Tuesday, that boundary remains near Delmarva, although again the lion's share of any rain should stay to our south and west. Mostly cloudy conditions coupled with a southeasterly breeze keep temperatures on the cooler side of seasonable, in the upper 70s, although a few low 80s are possible inland, especially if some sun peeks through the cloud deck.
An upper ridge on Wednesday finally pulls that stationary boundary up to the north, which will usher in much warmer temperatures. Temperatures could hit 90°F, although locations that have seen some rain in the past few days could be kept in the 80s thanks to evaporative cooling of moisture in the soil.
We'll have a better chance of seeing 90°F temperatures on Thursday as winds shift to the southwest ahead of a cold front that will bring some potentially strong thunderstorms to Delmarva Thursday evening - watch this space for updates in the coming days for more information about any severe weather threat.
In the wake of Thursday's front and thunderstorms, skies will clear for Friday with seasonable temperatures in the mid 80s.
Then the Bermuda high shifts west and broad upper ridging leads to an extended period of unseasonably warm temperatures starting this coming weekend; highs on Sunday could again challenge 90°F.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for June 23 - June 29.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.