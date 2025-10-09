DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Cool. Winds from the northeast 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with showers and wind possible late. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain and gusty northeasterly winds. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Monday: Cloudy with rain and wind. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs near 70°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 72°F. Normal low: 51°F.
Cool and quiet weather will help us wrap up the work week before a coastal storm this weekend.
With high pressure in charge, our weather will remain quiet Thursday night into Friday.
On Friday, with a northeasterly breeze, we'll have clouds mixing in with the sun, with cool temperatures once again only making it up into the mid 60s.
A coastal low develops off the Carolina coast, and confidence continues to increase that we will have a coastal storm that will affect Delmarva, with the most significant effects on Sunday and Monday.
On Saturday, skies will turn mainly cloudy, with a chance of showers in the morning becoming more widespread by evening. Easterly winds will also start to turn gusty Saturday afternoon and evening, so if you have outdoor plans, Saturday will be the day to do them, especially if you can get them done earlier in the day.
Conditions deteriorate Saturday night, with periods of moderate to heavy rain overspreading Delmarva by Sunday morning. Northeasterly winds will also kick up, with gusts over 30 mph expected over land, and gusts over 50 mph expected at the coast.
The most significant effects will be at the coast, where gale conditions will cause high surf and beach erosion. These winds will also contribute to coastal flooding during the high tide cycles, which will be a little higher than usual due to king tides. Away from the coast, localized flooding will be possible in poorly drained areas, and isolated power outages from downed tree limbs could be a problem.
Wet and windy conditions continue through Monday before the storm moves out to sea, and we return to quieter conditions by the middle of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation below normal for October 16 - October 22.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Jerry" continues to slowly strengthen. It could become a hurricane by early Friday. The current forecast track take the storm east of Bermuda and out to sea, far away from the U.S. East Coast.
An area of low pressure northeast of the Azores has 10 percent chance of development in the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.