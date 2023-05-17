Forecast updated on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 3:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front is bringing cooler and drier air to Delmarva but wildfire smoke from western Canada has turned the skies a muddy blue. Dry and cool weather will continue tomorrow.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and quite cool for mid-May. Low 45-47° Wind: NE 3-10 mph.
Thursday: Clear and cool. High 66-68°. Wind: E/ENE 3-9 mph. Cooler beaches with winds E 5-11 mph and temps. near 62°.
Thursday Night: Clear and cool for mid-May. Low 51° Wind: E 3-8 mph.
Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Increasing high clouds PM. High 70°. Wind: E 8-16 mph. Cooler beaches with winds E 9-17 mph and temps. near 63°.
Forecast Discussion:
A dry and cool Canadian air mass will remain over the region tonight, and bring rather chilly weather for later May. Wildfire smoke from Western Canada will move south of us and the hazy sky we saw today will clear by tomorrow. It will be quite cool tonight with lows in the mid 40's by daybreak!
Thursday looks dry and sunny with high pressure to our north and a rather cool Canadian air mass remaining over the region. Winds will be light from the east with inland highest temps. near 66-68 degrees, which is well below the average for mid-May. The beaches will stay in the low 60's all day.
Friday looks dry and sunny with a pleasant Canadian air mass lingering across the region. Winds will be light from the east with inland highest temps. near 70 degrees, which is below the average for mid-May. The beaches will stay in the mid 60's all day. We will see some increasing high clouds late in the day as a new storm system approaches from the west.
In the long range: Saturday will be milder with clouds, and scattered passing showers. Showers are possible Saturday night as well with lows near 58 degrees. Sunday and Monday look mainly dry with temps. reaching the mid 70's. Tuesday looks mainly sunny and it will be dry with temps. reaching the mid 70's and pleasant conditions.
The average low for early May is 53°, with a high temp. of 74°.