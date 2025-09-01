DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Chance of a stray shower. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: A mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers. highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 64°F.
Welcome to September, and the beginning of meteorological fall, which runs from September 1 to November 30, though it has felt like fall for the past couple of weeks.
In fact, at Salisbury, this has been the third coolest August since records started being kept in 1906. The average temperature for the month was 71.1°F.
Cool temperatures will continue before a brief warm up later this week.
We have an area of high pressure to our north, and weak low pressure to our east, which is causing a pressure gradient producing northeasterly winds. Conditions on the Atlantic will be breezy, and the northeasterly breeze will kick up some surf and dangerous rip currents at the beaches.
Otherwise, the northeasterly breeze will keep temperatures on the cool side, with almost chilly conditions early Tuesday morning, and highs staying in the 70s through Wednesday. The onshore flow will produce a very low chance for a few stray showers to pop up Tuesday afternoon, but most folks will stay dry.
A weak cold front will approach Thursday. Winds will shift to the south-southwest, making for a brief warm up, pushing highs into the low 80s on Thursday and mid 80s on Friday. The front will not bring much rain, but the best chances for measurable rain will be on the Maryland Midshore and north of Sussex County, Delaware.
We'll briefly clear out by the weekend, with lows falling back to the upper 70s Sunday ahead of a second cold front early next week that at this time doesn't look like it will have much moisture to work with.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for September 8 - September 14.
In the Tropics: A tropical wave near the Cape Verde islands has a medium, 50 percent, chance of development in the next seven days. It is not a threat to the U.S. East Coast at this time, but we'll need to watch it later this week.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.