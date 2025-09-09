DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Winds from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 82°F. Normal low: 62°F.
As expected, it has turned out to be a mostly cloudy day across much of southern Delaware, the Lower Eastern Shore, and Accomack County, with peeks of sun on the northern counties of the Maryland Midshore. While there could be a few sprinkles over parts of Delmarva Tuesday evening, umbrellas likely won't be necessary.
A coastal trough is responsible for the cloudiness, and an area of low pressure is developing along the trough, and will hug the Eastern Seaboard as it slowly moves north on Wednesday. It will bring a better chance for scattered showers Wednesday, especially along and east of Route 13, although heavy rain is not expected. It will be another breezy day (windy at the coast!) with winds from the north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph, which could make an umbrella inconvenient, so you may want to plan on a rain jacket if you'll be out and about Wednesday.
As the trough wobbles farther out to sea on Thursday, we're looking at improving weather as high pressure has more success building into the Eastern Seaboard than previously thought.
Expect our warmest temperatures of the week to be on Thursday and Friday, when highs could make a run at 80°F, under partly to mostly sunny skies.
The weekend is also not looking too bad, with partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for September 16 - September 22.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.