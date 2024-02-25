DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and seasonable. Lows in the low 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 60°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. A few light showers possible. Warm and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Showers likely in the afternoon, with heavier rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible in the evening and overnight. Warm. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Rain likely, with a rumble of thunder possible in the morning, then clearing. Starting mild, then becoming cooler with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday: A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 31°F.
We're going to end our weekend on a pleasantly cool note today!
High pressure has settled in over the Mid-Atlantic, resulting in sunny skies. Some additional moisture high up in the atmosphere could cause some thin cloud to filter out the sun, but I'm staying with mostly to completely sunny skies for the forecast. A light breeze from the north will keep temperatures on the cool side, only allowing them to climb into the mid 40s. That wind will shift to a southerly direction by this evening, which will lead to a pretty spectacular warm-up as we start the work week.
Upper ridging and a light southerly breeze will push our temperatures up into the low 60s by Monday afternoon along with mostly sunny skies.
A low pressure system will develop over the Upper Midwest and deepen rapidly heading into Tuesday. This system will push a warm front over Delmarva on Tuesday which will have two primary effects: a chance for some scattered showers Tuesday afternoon, but more notably even warmer temperatures, which will reach the mid 60s.
A gusty south breeze will continue to reinforce warm temperatures that could challenge 70 degrees by Wednesday afternoon, along with a mix of clouds and sun, and a few light showers.
As the aforementioned low pressure system passes to our north, it will swing a cold front across Delmarva, with the timing starting to look a little more certain, likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Delmarva should expect some more widespread rain, with some embedded downpours. Convective indices will be low, but I don't want to rule out a few rumbles of thunder. Significant thunderstorm activity is not expected at this time.
Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will help us wrap up the coming work week.
Another round of showers could arrive by Saturday as a coastal low tries to develop.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for March 3- March 9.