DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Clear and chilly. Isolated areas of frost possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cool, and breezy. Winds from the west could gust to 20 mph at times. Highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60°F.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60°F.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 67°F. Normal low: 45°F.
High pressure is dominating our weather on this Thursday evening, and will keep our weather quiet through the weekend.
Thursday night, skies will be clear and winds will go calm. This will allow temperatures to fall to the dewpoint, which is in the mid to upper 30s. I'm expecting a pretty thick dew to form by Friday morning. Some locations could get cold enough for frost. Frost advisories and freeze warnings are limited to areas west of the Chesapeake, but some interior locations on Delmarva could wake up to frost Friday morning.
Friday is another pleasant day. High pressure will still be situated to our southwest, which will keep our winds from a cool westerly direction. Winds could get a little gusty in the afternoon, with gusts to 20 mph possible. There are no increased fire danger statements for Delmarva, but caution should be exercised with any outdoor activities involving spark or flame given the westerly breeze and dew points only in the mid 30s.
Clouds will increase over the weekend as troughing over the eastern U.S. brings a potential for some disturbed weather next week. So far, it is looking like rain chances will hold off until possibly Tuesday next week, so outdoor plans this weekend are looking good (if a little cool).
Next week is shaping up to be unsettled with rounds of scattered showers possible Tuesday through Friday, depending on the exact track of a couple of low pressure areas. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool as easterly winds keep our afternoon highs in the upper 50s Monday through at least Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for October 30- November 5.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Melissa" has formed in the central Caribbean. It is forecast to become a hurricane by early Saturday, and possible a major hurricane later in the weekend as it slowly moves toward Jamaica. Heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds are possible over Jamaica, as well as parts of Haiti and Cuba. Current forecast guidance is leaning toward turning the storm to the northeast next week and out into the Atlantic. There are no direct threats to Delmarva at this time, although high surf at the coast could be a problem later next week depending on the exact track of the storm.
There are no other areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.