Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 34-40. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 19-25. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 19-26. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 44-48. Winds: E-SE 10-20+ mph.
The colder air settles in today as highs only reach the 30s and maybe a few neighborhoods to around 40 degrees and a bit of a breeze all day long. This will make things feel in the 20s and low 30s throughout the afternoon. The wind will settle down a bit overnight to allow temperatures to tumble into the 10s and 20s. The wind will still be there, so expect wind chill values in the low 10s as you head out the door on Friday morning.
High pressure takes control of the forecast, so even with the blast of colder air we will have a good amount of sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Friday will have temperatures in the 30s again and a few more of us see the low 40s. We moderate temperatures for the weekend with highs forecasted to be in the 40s and 50s for Saturday and Sunday. I am watching for a possible storm to end the weekend and into early next week and at the moment…I am forecasting this to be a rain storm for the region. There are some hints that we will need to pay attention to a possible wintry mix of a mess type of scenario with this storm as the storm departs…but, I am going to stay optimistic. This is the good soaking rain that we have been waiting for as we are forecasting parts of the peninsula seeing 0.50 - 0.75 inch of rain by the time the storm departs on Monday morning.
Optimism continues into next week as temperatures are forecasted to climb up into the 50s with sunshine through Wednesday. There are also some hints that we could see 60s later this week ahead of a cold front that brings some scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question in the Friday and Saturday timeframe next week.