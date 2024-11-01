DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler. Not as breezy, with light winds from the north. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 64°F. Normal low: 42°F.
It's Finally Friday, and the first day of November!
And the dry weather continues.
A cold front is crossing Delmarva Friday evening. It brought a lot of clouds to the region during the day, but pretty much nothing in the way of rain.
It'll be breezy through Friday evening as the front completes its transit, and a ridge of cool high pressure will build in behind the front.
The high will remain over Delmarva this weekend, with mostly sunny skies and light winds. It'll be seasonable with highs in the mid 60s, which is near normal for this time of year.
As we get into the coming work week, the high will start to slide off shore to our east and winds will shift to the south, which will usher in warmer temperatures yet again. We'll see highs climb from the upper 60s on Monday to near 80°F on Wednesday, all under mostly sunny skies.
In the longer term, it looks like another cold front will cross Delmarva late next week, probably around Thursday, however prospects for any rain are quite uncertain at this time.
Burn bans are now in effect for all of Delaware and Maryland until further notice. Most outdoor burning activities are prohibited and fines are possible. Use extra caution with any other outdoor activities involving sparks or flame, and extinguish cigarettes safely. Check with your county officials for any exceptions to your local area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation below normal between November 6 and November 12.
In the Tropics:
A tropical low is likely to develop in the central Caribbean in the next seven days. The chance of development is high, 70 percent. Should it become a named storm, its name would be "Patty."
A tropical low could develop north of Puerto Rico; the development chance is a low 10 percent, however.
Another tropical or extratropical low could develop in the Atlantic Ocean near the Azores.
None of these tropical disturbances is a threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.