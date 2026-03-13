Forecast Updated on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy and cooler. Windy. Highs: 46-52. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray sprinkle or shower. Most will be dry. Lows: 37-44. Winds: W-SW 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: 50-60. Winds: W-SW 10-25+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 36-44. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers arriving by the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 62-70. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Windy. Highs: 67-74. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
After the shock to the system yesterday as temperatures fell 50 degrees in 24 hours and it snowed across the area, we will normalize things on this Friday. There will be a clipper passing to our north that will bring with it some extra clouds and maybe even a stray sprinkle tonight. Most of us should be dry with temperatures in the 40s and some low 50s for highs…more typical of a late winter / early spring timeframe.
The weekend forecast actually looks pretty good at the moment…just not super warm that will spoil us this week. Highs will be in the 50s to a few low 60s on Saturday (it will be cooler at the beach) with the wind out of the south. It looks to warm up on Sunday with highs into the 60s. By Sunday evening, we will see the clouds on the increase with the chance of some rain showers possible for Sunday night and into Monday as another strong cold front arrives. We will see on and off rain for much of the day on Monday and even the possibility of a few thunderstorms as temperatures are expected into the 60s and 70s on Monday.
Another blast of arctic air comes in for early next week as temperatures take a tumble for a few days with highs in the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We start to see temperatures slowly climb into the middle of the week with temperatures more like late March with more shower chances possible into next weekend.