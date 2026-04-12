Forecast Updated on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 6:35am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 55-70. Winds: NE-SE 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SE-S 10-25+ mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower or two. Most will stay dry. Highs: 75-83. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Monday Night: A stray shower chance lingers early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy by the morning. Lows: 57-62. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
High pressure is locking into control of the forecast for the foreseeable future (at least the next week) and will really help to crank up the warmth and even some humidity by the middle of next week. A pretty nice day on Sunday with a good amount of sunshine will help temperatures up into the 60s for highs today...right where we should be for this time of year. It will be a bit on the breezy side with some gusts over 30+ mph this afternoon. The breeze stays up overnight tonight as temperatures take a dip into the 40s and 50s by Monday morning.
We will be on the edge of this massive ridge to start the workweek and will keep things a bit on the unsettled side. Watching a couple different little systems that will run around the edge of the high pressure. Most of these systems will pass by to our north, but they just graze Delmarva with some extra clouds on Monday and the chance of a couple stray showers Monday evening and Monday night. It isn’t a big chance and even if you see a shower, it will not amount to much. Watching another clipper pass to our north on Tuesday, but again comes close enough that a few extra clouds and maybe a stray shower could be possible.
The high solidifies control of the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday and will have temperatures soaring into the 80s to near 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday evening, watching another weak front that could provide enough energy with the chance of a stray shower or storm. The wind turns more out of the north and east for Friday and Saturday…which will cool us off a bit with highs in the low to mid 80s. Our best chance of showers and storms comes with a stronger cold front to arrive on Delmarva for Sunday evening and Sunday night.