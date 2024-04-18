Forecast updated on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A NE wind flow will develop tonight and bring cool marine air back to all of Delmarva. Look for low clouds and cooler weather Friday over the entire region. A cool front will clear out the clouds on Saturday and bring temps. in the upper 60's with a north breeze. Sunday looks fairly cloudy and cooler again as cooler air arrives from the north.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and turning cooler. Low 48°. Wind: NE 9-17 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, and cooler. High 63-65°. Beaches 55°. Wind: NE 5-11 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 52°. Beaches 54°. Wind: SE 4-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 68°. Beaches 58°. Wind: N 10-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for increasing clouds tonight as a NE wind brings in a layer of cool marine air from the Atlantic. It will turn cooler with lows near 48 inland and 53 on the beaches.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and it will be cooler. Afternoon high temps will be around 63 degrees with a light wind in the afternoon hours. It will be cooler on the beaches with temps. near 55 degrees all day. Winds on Friday will be light from the northeast. Look for lows near 52° with mostly cloudy skies by daybreak Saturday.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, and it will be breezy all day. Afternoon high temps will be around 68 degrees with a north wind at 12-18 mph in the afternoon hours. It will be cooler still on the beaches with temps. near 59 degrees all day. Look for lows near 44° with mostly cloudy skies by daybreak Sunday.
In the long-range: Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temps. reaching the low to mid-60s after a morning low near 45°. Monday and Tuesday look sunny with temps. In the mid 60's which is near the average for later in April.
Clouds increase Wednesday with temps. near 69°, but it will turn cooler again with sunshine on Thursday as a front passes. Look for highs only 60° Thursday. Friday looks cool as well with the highest temps. near 62°.
The average low for today is 46° and the high is 67°.