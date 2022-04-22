Forecast updated on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 48° inland to 50° on the coast.. Wind: NE 1-7 mph.
Saturday: Partly Sunny and a little cooler. High 66°. Wind: E 1-6 mph. Beaches 62 falling to 56 PM. Wind: SE 2-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 50-52°. Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Sunday: Sunny and quite warm. High 79°. Beaches 68 falling to 58° PM Winds: Variable 1-6 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be mainly clear with some high clouds. Look for lows near 48-50 degrees by sunrise. Winds will be from the NE at 2-7 mph.
Saturday looks partly sunny, but it will be cooler due to a light NE to east wind. A weak high pressure system will move over Delmarva during the day with slightly cooler afternoon temperatures. Look for highs near near 66 degrees inland, but it will be much cooler near the beach with temps. on the coast falling from 64 to the mid 50's at best all day. Winds will turn to the SE later in the day across the area, and this will bring a fairly mild evening.
Sunday will be sunny and quite warm, with temps. near 79-80 degrees by afternoon. High pressure aloft will bring light winds and a light wind at 2-6 mph. The beaches will see a SE onshore wind flow and the cold Atlantic waters mean that it will be quite cool on the coast. Look for temps. between 58-64 degrees in the afternoon, near the water.
In the long-range, Monday and Tuesday look very mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 70's and a south breeze. Showers and even some thundershowers are likely Tuesday, and cooler weather will arrive by Wednesday and linger into Thursday. Look for highs Wednesday and Thursday near 60 degrees.
The average high for tomorrow is 68 degrees with an average low of 46 degrees.