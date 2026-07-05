DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and not as hot. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Chance of a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
Our heat wave is coming to an end, but the end of the heat wave is coming with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday evening, with hot and humid air over the region, showers and thunderstorms could be triggered by outflow boundaries from nearly thunderstorms. Not everyone will see a thunderstorm Sunday evening, but any storms could have damaging winds, intense downpours, and frequent lightning.
Temperatures will return to more reasonable levels in the coming work week. However, a series of disturbances will bring daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. This will continue to be one of these situations where not everyone will see a thunderstorm, but gusty winds, intense downpours, and frequent lightning will be threats in any storms. These threats continue Monday into Tuesday.
A cold front swings across the region Wednesday, bringing our coolest temperatures, with highs only in the low to mid 80s, along with a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
The pattern settles down later in the week, but we'll continue to see disturbances that could trigger some pop-up showers and thunderstorms, especially next weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Jul 13 - Jul 19.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.