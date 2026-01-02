Forecast Updated on Friday, January 2, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 22-32. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A storm system comes close enough to Delmarva that we are introducing rain and snow shower chances for overnight. Highs: 37-42. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple stray rain or snow showers…especially across southern Delmarva. Lows: 24-32. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: A few rain / snow showers linger early in the morning, otherwise it turns partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 35-42. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs: 38-44. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday will start with some extra cloud cover and we have seen some pockets of flurries across parts of the area overnight and we could see a few more flurries in the early morning hours. Once this moisture pushes off Delmarva with the extra clouds later this morning, we will be left with a good amount of sunshine during the day, temperatures rebound into the 30s and low 40s for highs. Overnight tonight, we will watch some extra clouds start to stream into the region as a storm system develops to our southwest.
This storm system will pass by to our south and overspread some extra clouds around the region during the day on Saturday. As the storm reaches its closest point to Delmarva on Saturday evening, there are now indications that this storm sneaks far enough north that just a bit of moisture moves into the area and provides parts of southern Delmarva the chance of a few rain or snow showers and could even linger as we wake up on Sunday morning. It won’t amount to much in the way of precipitation, but it’s hinting enough that we have to mention it in the forecast for Saturday evening and Saturday night. The good news is that as this storm departs we will watch high pressure take control of the forecast on Sunday with ample sunshine though things remain chilly with highs in the 30s.
We warm things up a bit into next week with highs forecasted into the 50s by the middle of next week. This will also lead to some rain chances and would shock me if we did see a few thunderstorms on Saturday into Sunday ahead of a stronger cold front.