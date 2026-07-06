DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with some showers in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 68°F.
Cooler and more comfortable temperatures have returned to Delmarva, but now we're dealing with an unsettled pattern that is bringing us a good news/bad news situation with regards to rain.
A mainly stationary frontal boundary is draped along the Ohio River and east across the Mid-Atlantic and Delmarva. As impulses of energy travel along this boundary, they are tapping into abundant warm, humid air and triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms.
While these showers and thunderstorms are bringing rain, which is mostly welcome given the recent drought, sometimes these storms are bringing intense downpours that can cause localized flooding, so watch for ponding of water on roads and other poorly drained areas in the coming days.
So, for Monday night, we'll have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see a storm, but those who do could have to contend with downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
That frontal boundary lingers into Tuesday. Any precipitation in the morning should mainly just be showers, with thunderstorms joining the party in the afternoon, with the same threats for intense, gusty downpours and lots of lightning.
The stationary boundary becomes a cold front which swings across the region Wednesday, bringing our coolest temperatures, with highs only in the low to mid 80s, along with a few morning showers.
The pattern settles down later in the week, but we'll continue to see disturbances that could trigger some pop-up showers and thunderstorms, especially next weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Jul 13 - Jul 19.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.