Forecast Updated on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 42-47. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 24-32. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. Highs: 43-48. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 17-27. Winds: NW-N 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a little light snow by the afternoon and evening hours. A light accumulation of snow is possible for some. Highs: 36-42. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: A lingering flurry early is possible. Otherwise, it becomes partly cloudy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW-N 5-15 mph.
After an inch of rain falling across Delmarva yesterday, we will dry things out on a chilly and breezy start to the day with temperatures only reaching the low to mid 40s for highs this afternoon. We could see a few wind gusts to about 20-25 mph in the morning hours before the wind settles down into the afternoon hours. This will allow temperatures to drop overnight into the 20s.
A little clipper system will swing across the region on Thursday that will bring some extra clouds and maybe even a few flurries possibly for Thursday evening. This system brings a re-enforcing shot of cooler air that will settle in for Friday morning with temperatures in the 10s and 20s with highs only reaching the 30s as the cloud cover lingers. The interesting forecast is for Friday afternoon into Friday evening as the models have some energy passing through the sweet spot with cold air positioned to our north where the wind direction would funnel in colder air. The storm does the classic southern cut through the Outer Banks of North Carolina and will keep us on the northern edge of this storm. From experience, this system if the moisture sneaks far enough north brings a burst of snow for Friday evening and could even produce a very light accumulation of snow. It’s something we will be watching for the next couple of days.
We dry out and calm things down for a couple of days as we move into the weekend and Monday with temperatures staying below average with highs in the 40s. Also, the models try to spin something up for Monday evening and Monday night with another wintry weather chance. Again, something we will be monitoring.