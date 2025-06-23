DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low chance of a pop-up thunderstorm on the seabreeze front. Highs near 100°F, feeling like near 110°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low chance of a pop-up thunderstorm on the seabreeze front. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like 100° - 105°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 65°F.
Our heat wave has arrive on Delmarva, with afternoon temperatures well into the 90s, and heat indices well over 100 degrees.
This is all thanks to a broad upper ridge that will have most of the eastern United States baking for much of the upcoming week.
Skies will remain mostly sunny through Wednesday. With generally light winds, a seabreeze front is expected to form each day. While a relatively strong inversion layer will keep a pretty tight lid on any thunderstorm formation, we have plenty of instability in the form of heat and humidity. It isn't very likely, but the seabreeze front could be enough to break the inversion layer and allow a thunderstorm or two to pop-up in the afternoons. While most folks will stay dry, and the chance of anything popping up is less than 20 percent, with the abundant energy available to a thunderstorm, anything that does pop up could quickly become severe, with damaging winds and frequent lightning.
The more important headline, though, is the unseasonable and at times dangerous heat. Temperatures on Tuesday could climb to near 100°F inland, with mid 90s at the coast. On Wednesday, it won't be as hot as Tuesday, but still we'll have highs in the mid 90s, with low 90s at the coast. Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for inland areas, and Heat Advisories are in effect until 8 p.m Wednesday for the coast.
There won't be much relief overnight, with lows in the mid 70s.
Temperatures will stay hot, but a little more reasonable by late week - with highs in the low 90s. A frontal boundary sinking south could bring slightly higher chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday through the weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for June 30 - July 6.
In the Tropics: A disturbance several hundred miles east of Bermuda has a medium, 60 percent chance of development in the next 48 hours. Should it become a named storm, its name would be "Andrea". It is not a threat to the United States.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.