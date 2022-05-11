Forecast updated on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Light showers about. Low 53-54. Wind: NE 8-16 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy, and breezy. Light passing showers about. High 64°. Beaches 58°. Winds: NE 8-14 mph inland at 10-17 mph on the coast.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and cool. Showers at times. Low 56. Wind: NE 6-11 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy, and milder. Passing showers. High 73°. Beaches 58°. Winds: E 5-11 mph. Rainfall under .20 inches Friday.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring mostly cloudy skies and cool breezy conditions will continue. It will stay very breezy on the coast as the low pressure system that brought the weekend storm slowly wind down. Winds will be from the NE at 8-14 mph inland but will be higher on the coast at 10-18 mph. Look for lows near 52 degrees inland and near 55 on the coast.
Thursday will stay cloudy,but it will be less windy and a little milder. There will be passing showers in the area but rainfall will be light. Look for afternoon high temps. near 66 degrees with upper 50's on the coast. Winds will diminish to under 17 mph on the coast with a decent breeze of 8-16 mph inland. Look for little or no sun over most of the mid-shore Thursday.
Friday will be cloudy, but warmer with light easterly winds. An upper level low pressure trough will bring some scattered showers to the area but any rain will be light. Temperatures should reach the low to mid 70's in the afternoon.
In the long-range, May-like, weather returns Saturday, with highs in the mid 70's and more humidity. Scattered passing showers are likely Friday and Saturday, with highs near 79-80 degrees by Sunday over inland areas. Showers are likely Sunday and Monday as a weak front approaches Delmarva. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little cooler and less humid behind the front.
The average high for tomorrow is 73 degrees with an average low of 52 degrees.