Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around for most of the day with a steadier rain by the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 56-63. Winds: E 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: On and off rain which will be heavy at times. Windy. Lows: 57-65. Winds: E-SE 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Periods of heavy rain and even a few storms possible through the early afternoon. We clear things out into the evening. Windy. Highs: 62-75. Winds: SE-NW 25-45+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 42-52. Winds: W-NW 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Dry for trick or treating in the evening, but chilly. Highs: 57-63. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 57-63. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
We will deal with some lingering moisture across Delmarva today that will lead to cloud cover with a few lingering showers across Delmarva throughout the day today. The wind will start to pick up once again ahead of our next storm which arrives later this evening and tonight with a steadier and heavier rain. With the idea of some pockets of dry time again today and the wind starting to shift more east to southeast, we will start to see a big push of warmer air onto the Peninsula today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with our highs happening around midnight as temperatures climb all night long.
A stronger area of low pressure will develop off to our west and move over the top of Delmarva for tonight and into Thursday and will bring some pretty good rain bands from time to time especially for early on Thursday. On top of this, the wind will be howling with some gusts over 45+ mph possible Thursday. This will bring us the chance of seeing more coastal flooding and beach erosion for a couple high tide cycles on all three bodies of water...especially on Thursday. On average, by the time all the rain ends by Thursday night, it will be roughly 1-2” with some of us possibly seeing some totals 3+”.
The storm departs Thursday night allowing us to dry out in time for the trick or treating on Friday. One word of note…yes, it will be dry…but it will be very windy with wind gusts 35+ mph possible and much colder air will be spilling into the area…so, the costumes will need extra layers with it for the adventures Friday night. At the moment, the weekend looks okay with sunshine and windy conditions on Saturday. Sunday looks like a treat with sunshine and temperatures about where we should be for this time of year.
Watching a clipper system diving from Canada which may end up bringing us a chance for some rain showers by late Monday into Tuesday.