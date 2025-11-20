Forecast Updated on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs: 55-61. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 40-48. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers by the evening hours. Highs: 60-66. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain at times throughout the night. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Lingering rain showers the first part of the day with slow clearing into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 54-60. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 48-55. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
We woke up to some fog across Delmarva this morning and will be around for a little while where it has settled with this persistent light wind off the Atlantic. This wind will stick around today and keep most of the region socked in a low cloud deck with temperatures in the 40s and 50s…cooler conditions the farther away from the beach you can get today. At the beach, there may even be some lingering pockets of drizzle from time to time with temperatures in the mid 50s.
A warm front will sneak across Delmarva overnight tonight and allow temperatures to spike up into the 50s and 60s on Friday even with the low cloud deck being stubborn and not giving way before our next little weak system arrives in the region. Some scattered showers are going to be possible starting late Friday evening into Friday night and will linger in the first half of Saturday. Most of the region will pick up on another 0.25 - 0.50 inches of rain by the time it ends on Saturday. The good news is that this storm should be out of here by Saturday evening leaving behind sunshine to end the weekend.
We start the short work and school week next week on the dry side with sunshine and temperatures warming into the low 60s for some on Monday. An early look at the busiest travel day of the week looks to bring a chance of rain showers on Wednesday, but things look to be very warm for Wednesday. The front clears us on Thanksgiving, so it should be warm for the trip to grandma’s house, but significantly cooler for Black Friday and the bargain hunting.