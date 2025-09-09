Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible…starting in the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 70-77. Winds: NE 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible…especially out toward the beach. Breezy. Lows: 58-70. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers/drizzle possible. Windy. Highs: 65-70. Winds: NE-N 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Lingering showers are possible in the first part of the night. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy by morning. Breezy. Lows: 58-70. Winds: N-NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-80. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-80. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
We will be watching a low that will develop down to our south toward the Carolinas. This low is going to slowly try to move up to the north through the high pressure and sneaks up into our area and will bring us a chance for some rain showers starting later in the day today and lingering into tonight and early on Wednesday. The models are in disagreement about how much rain actually makes it to Delmarva during this time period, but I would have an umbrella or rain jacket handy with you for the middle of the work and school week with these showers and pockets of drizzle that will be around the region. We are not looking at a lot of rain, but a nice little 0.10 - 0.25” of rain on top of what we already got over the weekend. On top of the rain chances, the wind that arrived on Monday will linger across Delmarva the next few days and we could see gusts 30-35+ mph at times for today and tomorrow.
High pressure finally pushes this low to the south and then out to sea and gives us a great end to the week and the weekend with lots of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures with highs in the 70s and morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Watching a weak little front that could bring some scattered showers for Tuesday of next week. The high pressure will return and dry things out for later next week and the following weekend (at the moment).