Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers/drizzle possible. Windy. Highs: 65-70. Winds: NE-N 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers are possible in the first part of the night. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by morning. Breezy. Lows: 58-70. Winds: N-NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy early. Highs: 70-80. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 53-63. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-80. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-80. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
This area of low pressure continues to meander and hangs along the coast for much of this Wednesday. This will keep chances for drizzle and light showers around the area throughout the day. With the wind still in off the Atlantic, we will see temperatures hold in the 60s and low 70s today. Into tonight and Thursday morning, the low will start to get shoved out to sea as high pressure re-establishes itself in the forecast. A few lingering showers are possible to start the evening before things will slowly clear out overnight tonight. We are not looking at a lot of rain, but a nice little 0.10 - 0.25” of rain on top of what we already got over the weekend. On top of the rain chances, the wind will linger across Delmarva the next few days and we could see gusts 30-35+ mph at times for today.
High pressure finally pushes this low to the south and then out to sea and gives us a great end to the week and the weekend with lots of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures with highs in the 70s and morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Watching a weak little front that could bring some scattered showers for Monday into early on Tuesday of next week. The high pressure will return and dry things out for later next week and the following weekend (at the moment).