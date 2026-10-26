DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Light west winds shifting to the north. Lows in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Winds N 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then clearing. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 66°F. Normal low: 44°F.
Our stretch of dry and warm weather will continue this week into Halloween, before rain chances return next week.
With high pressure in charge, our Monday night will be mostly clear. A dry cold front will swing across the peninsula overnight. This front likely won't even bring much in the way of clouds. But it will shift our winds from the west to northeast, making for cooler temperatures mid-week.
Because of the northeasterly winds coming off the ocean, Tuesday will be a day mainly sunny over the Midshore and Delaware, with some clouds mixing with the sun over the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County. Temperatures will be seasonable, though, in the upper 60s.
A warm front approaches Wednesday, which again will bring no rain, but will bring increasing clouds. Wednesday will start out partly to mostly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy by evening into the overnight. Then Thursday starts off mostly cloudy, with skies becoming mostly sunny by late afternoon. Temperatures will warm up from the mid 60s on Wednesday, to the low 70s by Thursday.
Friday will be an outstanding day to wrap up the work week, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the warm mid 70s.
For Halloween festivities on Saturday, the weather is looking very nice. Clouds will be on the increase with highs in the low 70s. No rain is expected, though. And we should remain dry into Sunday, when we set the clocks back one hour as we return to Standard Time.
Our next chances for rain could arrive by next Monday. Watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Nov 2 - Nov 8.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.