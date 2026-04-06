DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday night: *Freeze Watch* Clear and cold. Areas of frost. Lows in the low 30s.
Wednesday: Sunny, cool, and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: A mix of clouds and sun. Highs around 60°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny wand milder. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 63°F. Normal low: 41°F.
A cold front brought welcome rainfall, and even some thunder to Delmarva on Easter Sunday.
On the backside of that front, sunshine and much cooler temperatures have settled onto the peninsula, and we're looking at a rather quiet week in the weather department ahead.
A dry cold front will swing across Delmarva Monday night. All this is expected to do is bring some overnight clouds that will keep our overnight lows seasonable; well above freezing.
Cool high pressure builds in for Tuesday, leading to mainly sunny skies, although with a gusty northwest breeze. Highs will be below normal, only reaching the upper 50s.
With recent rain, as well as clear skies and calmer winds in the forecast for Tuesday night, nearly all of Delmarva is under a *Freeze Watch* Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as temperatures could drop to as low as 30°F. The growing season has started a little earlier than usual thanks to recent warm weather, so folks with tender and sensitive outdoor plants should take measures to protect them from the cold.
Wednesday is shaping up to be the coldest day of the week, with highs only in the low 50s, with a gusty breeze putting a chill in the air.
Warmer temperatures return by next Thursday into the weekend.
There is little to no rainfall in the forecast for the upcoming week. As of Monday evening, there is an extremely low chance for some stray showers this weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for April 13 - April 19.