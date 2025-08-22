Forecast Updated on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 3:40am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy, especially early in the day. Highs: 77-83. Winds: NE-E 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 56-68. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Increasing clouds to partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 62-70. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few evening showers / storms. Highs: 82-88. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers and storms possible. Highs: 81-87. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Erin is accelerating away from the US and into the northern Atlantic, but we will still feel the effect of this storm the next couple of high tide cycles. We are expecting coastal flooding at the beach and the Delaware bay once again with this morning’s high tide cycle (7:50 - 8:50 am) and then we do need to pay attention to the Chesapeake bay into tonight’s high tide cycle as the pull of water comes back out of the Chesapeake (12:40 - 4:45 am Saturday). As we head into the weekend, things will slowly continue to improve as the water levels come back down and the wind calms a bit.
We will still see windy conditions today across Delmarva as we start with some gusts to 30+ mph early in the day. Good news is that the wind will completely settle down late this afternoon and into this evening with temperatures reaching the 70s and 80s with lots of sunshine. Overnight will be a treat as we clear the sky out and the wind calms with dew point values in the 50s overnight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 50s by Saturday morning.
Temperatures start to rebound with highs back up into the 80s for the weekend, but another stronger cold front arrives with the chance of some scattered showers and storms by Sunday and Monday. Next week looks like a pumpkin Resse’s at the store as we see fall-like temperatures with highs in the 70s and low 80s with sunshine by the middle of the week. We also could see a few of our coolest communities fall into the 40s for morning temperatures on Thursday morning…wouldn’t shock me if it happened.