DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and continued hot. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like about 95°F with the humidity. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly clear. Areas of patchy fog are possible after midnight. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few pop-up thundershowers. Seasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few pop-up thundershowers. Not as oppressively hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
The little heat wave we've been enduring on Delmarva is now within measurable distance of its end - seasonably warm temperatures return for the latter part of the week.
The remnants of the frontal boundary that brought severe weather Monday night will slide back into the Mid Atlantic region as a warm front today. This will mean continued afternoon temperatures in the low 90s, feeling like the mid 90s. More significantly, it also means a decent chance of some scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Dynamics are not as good to support any severe thunderstorms, but any storms that do develop could have frequent lightning, gusty winds, and torrential downpours. It won't be a washout of a day, though, as any storms will be scattered.
We'll settle our temperatures back to seasonably warm levels (highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s) starting on Thursday, when we'll have a lower threat of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.
Looking ahead to the coming weekend, a cold front will approach as an upper low settles over Canada. A series of disturbances and cold fronts around this low will bring unsettled conditions to Delmarva all weekend into early next week. Temperatures will be seasonable, with highs in the upper 80s, with 30 to 50 percent daily chances of showers and thunderstorms.
In the tropics, there are no areas of concern in the next seven days.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near or slightly below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for July 12-July 18.